Is Tucker Carlson Trying To Kill His Viewers?

Tucker's White Power Hour finally went down the eugenics path.
By John Amato
On Thursday evening's Tucker Carlson Reports the Fox News host threw a fear bomb to his viewers, claiming that if the government wants people to be vaccinated then they are ready to sterilize them, too.

Carlson opened with a hyperventilating rant, (that will likely kill some of his viewers) claiming that since the Biden administration spent funds to develop the vaccines, they will slowly take away all your freedoms when it comes to your health, safety and medical records.

They will decide what medications you should be forced to take -- which will eventually lead the government to sterilize you.

Really.

He opened by saying people don't need the vaccine any longer because the pandemic is waning and not a health emergency. (More deaths and infections will follow. Hello, Missouri?)

And he equated taking vaccines to stop a pandemic with taking your diabetes medicine.

Then he went full-on Nazi on his audience.

Does Biden have the right to your medical information?

"Why not?"

"Can HHS force you to take antibiotics for your TB? How about Xanax for your anxiety. Thorazine for your mania?" He continued, "And while we're at it, why are we letting irresponsible, defective people reproduce? Vagrants, mental patients, even QAnon people, all are allowed to have children. Why is that?"

"Why aren't we sterilizing them. Sound crazy? It's happened before on a huge scale."

As the days go by, Tucker Carlson devolves into pure slime "oozin out from your tv set."

Frank Zappa predicted this years ago.

I am the slime oozin out
From your tv set

You will obey me while I lead you
And eat the garbage that I feed you
Until the day that we don't need you
Don't got for help...no one will heed you
Your mind is totally controlled
It has been stuffed into my mold
And you will do as you are told
Until the rights to you are sold

That's right, folks..
Don't touch that dial

Well, I am the slime from your video
Oozin along on your livinroom floor

People are dying and continue to die at the hands of this jack-off, who is only in it for the bucks and the clicks.

