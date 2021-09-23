Tucker Warns About Joe Biden's Plan To Dilute White DNA

I have come to the conclusion that Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson has a very small penis, because genetic weaknesses are common in inbred communities like the American WASP. I can think of no other reason why he is so obsessed with white people's DNA. God knows, he brings it up every other minute:

There’s only one plausible answer. You’re not allowed to say it out loud. CNN will attack you if you do. The social media companies will shut you down. The Southern Poverty Law Center will call you dangerous. You could lose your bank account. The left will become completely unhinged and hysterical, and that’s how you know it’s true. They only censor the true things. No one gets in trouble for claiming the earth is flat. So it would be risky for us to explain what’s actually happening here. But for once we don’t need to do that. Joe Biden himself has already done it. Biden explained the entire point of mass immigration back in 2015, when he was Vice President:

JOE BIDEN: An unrelenting stream of immigration. Nonstop, nonstop. Folks like me who are Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time in 2017 we'll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50% of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock. That's not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.

"An unrelenting stream of immigration." Why? Joe Biden said it. To change the racial mix of the country. That’s the reason. To reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here, and dramatically increase the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world. And then Biden went further and said that non-white DNA is the source of our strength. Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics. It’s horrifying. But there’s a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is sometimes called the great replacement — the replacement of legacy Americans, with more obedient people from faraway countries.

They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say this is happening they’ll scream at you with maximum hysteria. And yet here you have Joe Biden confirming his motive, on tape, with a smile on his face. No one who talks like this should ever be the President of the United States. The president has a moral obligation to represent all Americans equally, not just those of a specific color. For four years, remember, they told you Donald Trump was a racist. But has anyone shown that Trump ever in his life said anything half as disgusting as Joe Biden said on that tape? No. No one has.