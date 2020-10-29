Tucker's October Surprise Documents About Joe And Hunter Biden Mysteriously Disappear

Oh noes! Tucker Carlson had the goods, he really did, proving that Joe Biden was deeply involved with corruption with Hunter Biden AND THE ONLY COPIES OF THE DOCUMENTS HE SENT THROUGH UPS MYSTERIOUSLY DISAPPEARED -- like so many of Tucker's conspiracy theories! What to think? Jonathan Chait writes in New York Magazine:

On Wednesday night’s show, Tucker Carlson reported that his team had acquired incriminating documents. However, they sent them from Washington to Los Angeles, and the documents disappeared. And they neglected to make any copies. So now the only copy of the documents that would nail the probable next President of the United States are gone. That just shows how desperate Biden is to make this story disappear and in no way reflects poorly on the credibility of the sources of this alleged scandal.

Twitter exploded with advice for the TV dinner heir:

Hey @TuckerCarlson, last year I used this thing called a smartphone to take a picture of the receipt from the hardware store because I wasn’t sure I had bought the right size fuse for the Christmas lights. As a “news” organization, Fox might want to invest in this new technology. https://t.co/NZqDKe9YH5 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 29, 2020

If only Joe McCarthy had @tuckercarlson brain and said the list of communists was lost in the mail. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 29, 2020

I had the weirdest dream last night that Tucker Carlson claimed on air that he had devastating proof of Joe Biden’s perfidy and corruption but then he somehow lost the only copy of the evidence. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 29, 2020

Anybody else getting the whole ‘My girlfriend, who lives in Canada’ vibe from this #TuckerCarlson situation? — Rick Logan (@rickloganhaha) October 29, 2020