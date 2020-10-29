Tucker's October Surprise Documents About Joe And Hunter Biden Mysteriously Disappear

Oh noes! Tucker Carlson had the goods, he really did, proving that Joe Biden was deeply involved with corruption with Hunter Biden AND THE ONLY COPIES OF THE DOCUMENTS HE SENT THROUGH UPS MYSTERIOUSLY DISAPPEARED -- like so many of Tucker's conspiracy theories! What to think? Jonathan Chait writes in New York Magazine:
On Wednesday night’s show, Tucker Carlson reported that his team had acquired incriminating documents. However, they sent them from Washington to Los Angeles, and the documents disappeared. And they neglected to make any copies. So now the only copy of the documents that would nail the probable next President of the United States are gone.
That just shows how desperate Biden is to make this story disappear and in no way reflects poorly on the credibility of the sources of this alleged scandal.
Twitter exploded with advice for the TV dinner heir: