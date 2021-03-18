Entertainment
Seth Meyers Just Invited Everyone To Tucker's House July 4

Hey, if we're going to flip out about Biden promising small gatherings on Independence Day, let's ALL go to Tucker Carlson's backyard.
By Frances Langum

If there's one thing we know, it's that Tucker Carlson is very sensitive about any of his racist white nationalist vitriol causing actual accountability in his personal life. Apparently, in 2020 he sold his house in DC and bought another house on a barrier island off the coast of Florida. (That same area has hosted vacationers George HW Bush and Brit Hume!)

And no one here is actually suggesting showing up at Tucker Carlson's house on the Fourth of July. As Seth Meyers points out, it's highly likely that the beer there sucks.

But if Tucker and his cohorts at Fox are going to flip out over the fact that Biden has offered hope of small gatherings on Independence Day, perhaps we should "plan" a massive blowout in Tucker Carlson's backyard.

SETH MEYERS: You’re all free to do whatever you want with whoever you want in your backyard. I invite all of you to go to Tucker’s house for a barbecue, where I’m sure he puts out Coors Light, and then drinks the Sam Adams you brought. Sane people know what Biden was saying most people have been following public health advice because they don’t want to get their friends and family sick and vice versa. But if we all do our part, we can safely gather again this summer it wasn’t a directive. It wasn’t a mandate. I wasn’t an executive order. It was just a suggestion.

Hey, Tucker. You had VALET PARKING for your Jack Abramoff Book Launch in 2011.

tucker-abramoff-party.gif

We'll expect the same in July on Gasparilla Island, Florida, Tucker! And yeah, we'll bring better beer than you're serving. Woot!

