Chris Hayes Responds To The Tucker Carlson 'Masculinity' Nonsense

Seth Meyers and Chris Hayes wonder why wearing glasses isn't butch enough for Tucker Carlson. Why does Tucker Carlson get to talk to ANYONE about masculinity? I've never seen @chrislhayes wear a bow tie, But he'd look more manly than Tucker Carlson, even if he did. pic.twitter.com/SRdm5HMk2l — Bad Seed of Baltimore says (@RickCalvert) April 2, 2019 After Tucker Carlson Mocks His Masculinity, Chris Hayes Trolls Fox Host With Gym Video https://t.co/diobWWqyz5 pic.twitter.com/bHmanrZct4 — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) April 2, 2019 Open thread below...
