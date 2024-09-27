Flashback: Jeanine Pirro: 'I'm Not A Racist'

On September 27, 2021 while still hosting her Saturday night Fox News program, Jeanine Pirro ranted that she's not a racist.

"This shaming is part of their plan to radically change our country and the nonsense political correctness they have created in this subsequent cancel culture consequence creates fear," Pirro said.

MAGAts love to string words together they use as rank outs.

"I know I'm not a racist. I know I'm not a xenophobe!"

When you have to deny you're not one, means you most likely are one, Ms. Box-O-Wine.

Open thread.