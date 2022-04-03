SNL Roasts FOX (Not) News In Epic Cold Open

Lots of ground was covered in this epic cold open.
By Red PainterApril 3, 2022

SNL's cold open was epic, covering a LOT of ground. From Justice ClarGinni Thomas (they are a 2 for 1 deal, guys) to FOX and Friends to Jeanine Pirro to even more, it was a tour de force.

Opened with FOX and Friends. Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earnhardt and Steve Doocy. Brian talked about joining Truth Social, Trump's latest failed venture. Ainsley talked about her super duper big time crush on Ted Cruz, probably the first and only person to ever say they had a crush on Ted Cruz.

AND THEN CLARENCE AND GINNI THOMAS joined the chat. Not even going to give it away, but it seems eerily like what probably happens behind closed doors is all I am going to say.

Swivel to Box Wine Judge Pirro for a stellar monologue on the dangers of Disney turning your kid gay, DeStantis' "Don't Say Gay" bill, the danger Caitlyn Jenner poses to kids (with a "welcome Caitlyn" thrown in for fun) and ended with wink, wink, lip lick directed towards GOP White Nationalist poster boy, Madison Cawthorn.

And rounding out the segment, none other than Donald Trump calling in from his bed at Mar-A-Lago *fully dressed. When asked if he committed a coup, Trump responded "I don't like coup. I don't like the P at the end of coup. You should take the P at the end and push it. If you take the P you have cow which goes moo." and then it completely trails off. He ends with "yes in many ways it was an intentional planned coup" taking FOX completely off guard. The end...just watch the end.

Discussion

