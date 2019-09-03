Jeanine Pirro Whines About Fox News On Hot Mic: 'I'm Not Going To Get Fired'

OH HEY, FOX NEWS, LOOK OVER HERE. It's just "Judge" Jeanine Pirro playing with Sebastian Gorka on a hot mic, bitching and moaning about all the mean people at Fox News, admitting she was suspended, and complaining some more.

Earlier Tuesday, Pirro did an interview with the execrable Sebastian Gorka over at Salem Radio Network. While the radio feed was on an ad break, Pirro had a little chat with Gorka about her primary employer, Fox News.

Gorka wanted Pirro to come to D.C., presumably to do a live segment with him since he is such a radio sensation (gag), but she demurred, explaining that she just never knew when those mean Foxites would let her out of her New York cage for a D.C. appearance.

"You know Fox reviews everything," she said. "They're unbelievable."

Gorka suggested that maybe there could be a carve-out exception since Pirro has a new book to pimp.

But alas, No. "They're still saying you cannot do Bill O'Reilly, you cannot do Newsmax," she said.

Sad, sympathetic snuffling noises from Gorka, before she dropped the bombshell.

"You know what, they suspended me," she admitted. "And I'm not going to get fired."

She added, "You know I'm worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they'll fire me."

Oh, if only. If that was the case, she would have been fired years ago.

(h/t Media Matters)