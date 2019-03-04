Sebastian 'Mein Fuhrer, I Can Walk!' Gorka Off Fox Payroll

Sebastian Gorka, the Nazi Party-tied, hate-spewing, international fugitive and Trump-loving pal of Sean Hannity is no longer a Fox News contributor. Gorka claims it’s his doing.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

"I decided not to renew my contract since I have a new nationally syndicated radio show and a position with Sinclair TV which obviated a new arrangement with FNC," he said in an email.

Gorka, who served as a deputy assistant to President Donald Trump until August 2017, joined the network as a national security strategist in November 2017.

However, Gorka also claims he’ll still appear on Fox News: “I’m still supporting Sean Hannity and other Fox shows as a free agent as my new schedule permits," he told THR.

Fox should never have given Gorka a contract in the first place. Just two weeks before signing his contract, he suggested that Hillary Clinton should be executed over the phony Uranium One “scandal” - debunked by Fox News. It has also been reported there’s an outstanding arrest warrant for him in Hungary. In March, 2017, Gorka was outed by the Forward as a member of a Hungarian far-right group linked to the Nazis.

Gorka’s brand of “national security strategy” was already banned from Fox’s “news” shows. In fact, it was pretty clear he is loathed there and considered to have no credibility.

It’s easy to understand why Gorka would be abhorred even at Fox. He is a miserable, hate-filled person. Last year, at CPAC, he behaved thuggishly toward Mediaite writer Caleb Ecarma. Yesterday, Mediaite editor Aidan McLaughlin reported, “At this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, [Gorka] warned that Democrats are trying to confiscate hamburgers from Americans and complained so vigorously about Mediaite’s Caleb Ecarma that the organization threatened to ban all of our reporters from the conference.” When McLaughlin tried to reach Gorka for a comment, he let loose with just the kind of maturity and class we’ve come to expect from him: “You really are obsessed with me aren’t you. I’d be flattered if you weren’t a washed-out hack.”

And this is the kind of America-hating material to be found in his Twitter feed:

This is what Gorka retweeted, apparently with admiration:

But Gorka is a big Trump supporter. So what’s not to love if you’re Donald Trump’s Unofficial Chief of Staff Sean Hannity?

As it happens, Gorka has credited Hannity for his contract at Fox. The one he never should have gotten.

