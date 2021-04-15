Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Seb Gorka Gets Booted Off Of YouTube

That's gonna hurt.
By John Amato
2 years ago by John Amato
Views:

Chief propagandist and sycophant of TrumpWorld Seb Gorka was removed from YouTube after his third violation in 90 days.

He's persisted in promoting conspiracies perpetrated by the former president about the 2020 election, including nonsense about Dominion.

That "Stop the Steal" lie that got Trump impeached and lead to an insurrection at the US Capitol? Gorka keeps repeating it.

Being an unhinged liar is finally having consequences.

Former Trump White House senior adviser turned right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka was permanently booted off of YouTube over the weekend after receiving his third strike on the platform in 90 days for touting unhinged election conspiracy theories.

Gorka's channel was suspended for misleading users on the platform by pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was plagued with widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Salon found the infamous Trump flack, formerly accused of wearing Hungarian pro-Nazi regalia, was pushing voter fraud claims as recently as last week in a video entitled: "Can We Stop the Next Steal?"

Gorka was so bad that even Fox News dumped him. He was picked up by Salem Media Group and given a radio show which he used to stroke TraitorTrump's ego.

Check out C&L's archives to see why Gorka is one of the worst.

But wait, there's more! Newsmax gave the Trump-fluffer a Sunday show that nobody will watch.

Politico reviewed it and said, "Sebastian Gorka’s new 'Reality Check' proves that propaganda makes lousy TV.

Buh bye, Seb! We know you'll whine about this, but it won't be on YouTube.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team