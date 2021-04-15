Seb Gorka Gets Booted Off Of YouTube

Chief propagandist and sycophant of TrumpWorld Seb Gorka was removed from YouTube after his third violation in 90 days.

He's persisted in promoting conspiracies perpetrated by the former president about the 2020 election, including nonsense about Dominion.

That "Stop the Steal" lie that got Trump impeached and lead to an insurrection at the US Capitol? Gorka keeps repeating it.

A YouTube spokesperson tells @Salon: "We terminated the channel America First with Sebastian Gorka, for repeated violations of our presidential election integrity policy." pic.twitter.com/KiUTGyEUwa — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 12, 2021

Being an unhinged liar is finally having consequences.

Former Trump White House senior adviser turned right-wing radio host Sebastian Gorka was permanently booted off of YouTube over the weekend after receiving his third strike on the platform in 90 days for touting unhinged election conspiracy theories. Gorka's channel was suspended for misleading users on the platform by pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was plagued with widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Salon found the infamous Trump flack, formerly accused of wearing Hungarian pro-Nazi regalia, was pushing voter fraud claims as recently as last week in a video entitled: "Can We Stop the Next Steal?"

Gorka was so bad that even Fox News dumped him. He was picked up by Salem Media Group and given a radio show which he used to stroke TraitorTrump's ego.

Check out C&L's archives to see why Gorka is one of the worst.

But wait, there's more! Newsmax gave the Trump-fluffer a Sunday show that nobody will watch.

Politico reviewed it and said, "Sebastian Gorka’s new 'Reality Check' proves that propaganda makes lousy TV.

Buh bye, Seb! We know you'll whine about this, but it won't be on YouTube.