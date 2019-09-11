Seb Gorka Promotes Himself To Take John Bolton's Place As National Security Advisor

On his Tuesday Salem Radio Network's radio program, Seb Gorka propped himself up as a man cable of being Trump's national security advisor even though he was fired from his advisory role in the administration a long time ago.

The extreme right-wing Hungarian expat who loves Trump more than life, said he has support in Congress for the job.

Really.

Gorka said, "A certain congressman said I should be the next National Security Adviser. I'd love to see that congressman Tweet it out. That would be most amusing to watch the heads explode amongst the never-Trump and liberal elite."

Anyone who disagrees with Gorka or Trump are elites now? That's a new one. Anyway, he's an egotistical a-hole like many of Trump's most vociferous surrogates. Early in his broadcast, he poo-pooed the importance of cabinet members and high ranking officials in any presidential administration.

How could it be important if Seb Gorka never had the security clearance for even a staff position in the White House?

It's never about what is happening to America as a result of Trump's actions, but how those actions upset the Left.

That's how Trump and his minions like Gorka create policies. Not for the best interests of the nation, but to "own the libs."