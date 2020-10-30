Tucker Gets His Missing UPS Package, Decides He's Too Nice To Use It

So the UPS located the package of information Tucker Carlson claimed to have that would expose Joe Biden as a corrupt piece of Hunter Biden's foreign business connections.

This is big, right? Tucker told us it was a big deal, and implied that nefarious forces were behind the missing "evidence." Via the Daily Beast:

After admitting that he had made copies of the documents before they were shipped out, Carlson continued in his conspiratorial vein on Thursday night, questioning UPS’ explanation that the contents of the package—a flash drive containing documents—had been found on Monday night after suffering a rather mundane mishap in which they came out of the package “How did our flash drive get separated from the package that we sent it in?” Carlson wondered aloud. “That seems like something worth knowing. The envelope was securely sealed, and we know that. UPS does not dispute that. Was a package torn open accidentally by a machine? That seems unlikely and UPS says that almost never happens.” “So we are left with the obvious explanation: someone for some reason opened our package and removed a flash drive containing documents that were damaging to the Biden family,” he added. “We would love to know who would do that and why.”

Who, Tucker, who??? TELL US!!!

“There are a lot of documents about Hunter Biden’s personal life that we haven’t brought to you and we are not going to and we will tell you why,” he said, noting the obvious reason that Hunter is not running for president. “But Hunter Biden is a fallen man at this point,” Carlson stated, adding that he once knew the younger Biden well. “I never thought Hunter Biden was a bad person,” he concluded. “I thought he had demons but in the time I knew him he kept them mostly under control. At some point, he lost control of those demons and the world knows that now. He's now humiliated and alone. Probably too strong to say we feel sorry for Hunter Biden, but the point is pounding on a man, jumping on, and piling on when he's already down is something we don't want to be involved in.”

Oh, there's gotta be more to this story. Did he get caught in the fake dossier? Because this is almost as shocking as the head spin in The Exorcist. Tucker did a 180 -- because it wouldn't be nice? Stay tuned.

