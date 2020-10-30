Fake Intelligence Firm Wrote The 'Hunter Biden Dossier' And Duped The Right Wing

Remember that crazy dossier on Hunter Biden that was being shopped around related to a leak of documents found on that rain-soaked laptop? Looks like it is a joke. A compete farce. Fake news, some may call it. NBC News is reporting that a 64-page dossier that was later distributed by close associates of Donald Trump appears to be the work of a fake "intelligence firm" called Typhoon Investigations.

The author of the dossier is someone who claims to be a Swiss security analyst named Martin Aspen. That person does not exist. His profile picture is fake and was created by an artificial intelligence face generator. Martin Aspen's fake resume states that he worked for another company in Switzerland prior to Typhoon Investigations. That company has never heard of him either. Oh, and no one by the name "Martin Aspen" lives in Switzerland.

Maybe if they had searched for the similar name, Aston Martin, they would have had luck?

So back to the dossier. NBC reports that "one of the original posters of the document, a blogger and professor named Christopher Balding, took credit for writing parts of it when asked about it and said Aspen does not exist."

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump, FOX and the entire right wing news machine have been peddling FAKE NEWS themselves. Conservative news outlets have been trying to smear Hunter Biden for months, most recently with a bananas leak related to a laptop that supposedly came from a repair shop in Wilmington, DE that had been left a year ago (even though Hunter Biden lives 3,000 miles away in California).

But this fake dossier was apparently produced months ago. It was supposed to be the basis for the "October Surprise" that would take Biden out. The document from Typhoon Investigations was posted in September to an anonymous blog called Intelligence Quarterly (an ironic name, considering how dumb they were to publish this garbage). The blog is run by someone named Albert Marko. He told NBC that he got the document from Balding, who is an associate professor at Fulbright University Vietnam. Balding told NBC that he was "handed a report about Biden activities in China the press has simply refused to cover. I want to strongly emphasize I did not write the report but I know who did."Balding later retracted that statement, telling NBC that he did write some of it.

Balding went further, admitting that Martin Aspen is a "fictional individual created solely for the purpose of releasing this report."

Not only was this fake news, but a fake person and a fake company were created to distribute this fake garbage.

