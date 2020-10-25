Chris Wallace Exposes Ronna McDaniel For Pushing Hunter Biden Smear: 'Do You Have Any Proof?'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday refused to say if she had any proof of allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled McDaniel about the Trump campaign's smear against the Biden family on Fox News Sunday.

"Do you have any proof -- because he's denied it -- do you have any proof that Joe Biden every took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company?" Wallace asked.

"I think that's incumbent upon the press to start investigating," McDaniel replied. "I think what's frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father."

Although McDaniel could not provide any "proof" of her accusations, she said "it warrants an investigation."

"That's not my job," she insisted. "That's the press' job. That's the FBI -- those who have this laptop to look into it."

Wallace interrupted: "The FBI has had the hard drive since December. Why haven't they come up with any evidence?"

"I don't know!" McDaniel snapped back. "I'm not in the internal aspects of that investigation. But what's more disturbing, Chris, is Twitter is censoring these stories. The press is saying this has been debunked without even investigating it. Why are they doing that?"