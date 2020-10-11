Ronna McDaniel Suggests '82% Of Americans' Make Over $400,000 — And Gets Buried On Twitter

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairperson of the Republican National Committee, on Sunday faced backlash after suggesting that "82% of Americans" make more than $400,000 per year.

In a tweet on Sunday, McDaniel pointed to a video clip from a conservative media group, which asserted that "middle income earners" will see a tax increase under a Joe Biden presidency. However, Biden has said that he will not raise taxes on individuals making less than $400,0000 per year.

"Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans, and we cannot afford it!" McDaniel wrote.

Joe Biden would raise taxes on 82% of Americans, and we cannot afford it! https://t.co/b81J9a3pjx — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 11, 2020

Dozens of comments pointed out that most Americans do not make over $400,000 per year.

Read some of the remarks below.

Oh come on Ronna— get some rest.



Not now please — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) October 11, 2020

Fact Check: Still Not True. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 11, 2020

No. FewI know make over $400,000 a year. And they are certainly not middle class. That is the top 1% of wage earners. At 2000 hours a year, that is $200 an hour. How many of you earn that???????????? — Margot Durkin (@mrsdurkinmuses) October 11, 2020

If 82% made OVER 400k, then we'd damn well better agree to have taxes raised, cause we'd be wallowing in abundance.



Oh wait, the super rich who make over that want to selfishly hoard wealth + refuse to pay their fair share back into the system that made them super rich? Got it. — Dear Nasty Reader, (@jk_steady) October 11, 2020

Wow. 82% of Americans earn more than $400,000 a year. I need to step up my game. — Sapient Hominid (@wedietz) October 11, 2020

I just checked, and only 2% of American families make $400,000 or more. https://t.co/byEZ8KJ7Nu — DevinNunesCowForCongress@🏡 (@se_kear) October 11, 2020

So 82% make over 400000...

Not! Just more lies and fear mongering — Democracylives🌊🌊🌊🇺🇸 (@time2healus) October 11, 2020

@jack this is disinformation and a lie. Taxes would be raised on those making $400,000 a year, which would make them 1% of the 1% and needs to be removed. I have reported it as should everyone else. — Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople (@TinaMorphis) October 11, 2020

So you're saying 82% of Americans make over $400,000 a year? Lay off the tangerine Tang, toots. You're out of your mind. #BidenHarrisLandslide — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 11, 2020

Getting Sick hasn't taught HER A THING.... — 🍷Zanetta🍷 (@therealzanetta) October 11, 2020

This is not even remotely true. — Ryan Kauffman (@RyanKauffman80) October 11, 2020

Also, it's not the whole income taxed more if you earn $400K. It's a bit more on the dollars ABOVE that. Your first 400K is still there for you to struggle by on, if you can. — Catriona McPherson (@CatrionaMcP) October 11, 2020

82% of the people @realDonaldTrump knows make more than $400k a year/ that DOES NOT mean that 82% of the American people do. @JoeBiden will raise takes only on the top 1% — Troy Chandler (@chandlertroyd) October 11, 2020

That’s not true, but go with it. I don’t really care if mine do as long as I get better value for them. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — President Meowcho Man 2020 (@ImSassifrass) October 11, 2020

Yet another lie. — Eric Vale (@ericvale) October 11, 2020

You are a scumbag liar. Fuck all the way off. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 11, 2020

You’re. Lying. You. Ghoul. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 11, 2020

Republicans think that 82% of Americans make over $400,000. That’s how far out of touch with Reality that they are. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 11, 2020

Only 1% of earners make 400K annually, that’s the group that would see a tax increase, so that means 99% will not see a tax increase. pic.twitter.com/tRMtzfXiQr — Auntie Nan 🇺🇸 🌊🐶🆘 (@SoltisNancy) October 11, 2020

Another lie! I make under $400K (way under!) and my taxes went up under trump. I'm excited for Joe's new tax plan! — JulieA (@JulieA77669619) October 11, 2020

If 82% of Americans were making over $400,000/year, we could absolutely all afford to pay more in taxes to make sure every last one of us has clean air and water, unfettered access to excellent health care, food, and education, and we could fully fund the arts! — Rachel Vail (@rachelvailbooks) October 11, 2020

you live in a dreamworld. if 82% of Americans made 400k or more, we would be doing awfully good. but we arent, and they dont — too much chaos "koolaid drinkers and next of kin" (@YayImNotaBot) October 11, 2020

Median household income was $68,703 in 2019 — lutzkalutzka (@lutzkalutzka) October 11, 2020

Reported for disinformation about an election. C'mon twitter, this is a Republican Party official with more than 800k followers! — MaryBeth Turner (@MBATurner) October 11, 2020

Fear is all they have left to peddle. — bradleyj31 (@bradleyj31) October 11, 2020

Ronna with the Rona.

You guys raised taxes for the rest of us when you gave businesses more tax cuts and eliminated our credits. — Final Frame (@JMAC8219) October 11, 2020