Tucker Carlson Lets His Viewers Know: It's Perfectly Understandable If You Kill People

Tucker Carlson is a very dangerous man, and last night he reminded me why. He always oh so carefully phrases his comments, walks right up to the line but doesn't quite cross it, but manages to push all those stochastic buttons. You can read the transcripts, and it all sounds relatively harmless, but his viewers always know exactly what he means.

And he knows it. He's good at it!

Like this, last night, after Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white militia member, shot and killed two men in Kenosha:

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?

Good old stochastic terrorism! Keeps your hands completely clean while someone else does the dirty work, amirite?

Are we surprised? Yes, Tucker. Decent people were surprised.

People were actually shocked, and called for his firing:

I will answer @TuckerCarlson. My daughter was killed by an 18 year with an AR 15. Just walked into her school. Tucker, you are a fucking lunatic who will get people killed. I hope advertisers dropp you immediately today. You should be removed for the safety of our kids. https://t.co/uclTKu2zkZ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 27, 2020

This goes beyond being provocateurs. Ann Coulter, Tucker Carlson and Fox News are encouraging Americans to murder one another. pic.twitter.com/uVp2jxG1Iv — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 27, 2020

If you want to begin to understand how casually Tucker Carlson was able to excuse a double homicide here’s a sampling of how Tucker has covered the BLM movement this summer. https://t.co/xBx9WxvuVH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 27, 2020

It's strange that Josh Hawley and Tucker Carlson would show such undisguised contempt for Tucker's viewers by lying in their faces so brazenly, but I guess both of them have their reasons for wanting to keep telling this lie. https://t.co/Y8OENF9ZpR — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson suggests teen charged with killing Kenosha protesters had to "maintain order when no one else would" https://t.co/O5HWBLnLMo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 27, 2020

Today in the Penzey’s Spices newsletter: someone wrote to Bill Penzey (who lives near Kenosha) saying “you’d be more angry about looting if it was your store being looted.” Bill: “would I tho” pic.twitter.com/2XFV3Hr1A0 — Helen R. (@hels) August 27, 2020

Hillary was right. They are deplorables.