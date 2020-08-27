Politics
Tucker Carlson Lets His Viewers Know: It's Perfectly Understandable If You Kill People

Once again, his incendiary comments have led for calls to Fox News to fire him.
By Susie Madrak
Tucker Carlson is a very dangerous man, and last night he reminded me why. He always oh so carefully phrases his comments, walks right up to the line but doesn't quite cross it, but manages to push all those stochastic buttons. You can read the transcripts, and it all sounds relatively harmless, but his viewers always know exactly what he means.

And he knows it. He's good at it!

Like this, last night, after Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old white militia member, shot and killed two men in Kenosha:

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?

Good old stochastic terrorism! Keeps your hands completely clean while someone else does the dirty work, amirite?

Are we surprised? Yes, Tucker. Decent people were surprised.

People were actually shocked, and called for his firing:

Hillary was right. They are deplorables.

