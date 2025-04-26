Elizabeth Warren HUMILIATES TRUMP APOLOGIST On Live TV!

Calm, methodical, and about five IQ leagues ahead, Warren dismantled her whiny nonsense about taxes and government spending like she was dissecting a chicken wing in 9th grade biology—no drama, just efficient dismemberment.
By Cliff SchecterApril 26, 2025

Elizabeth Warren absolutely sawed that poor Trumper in half like she was performing a magic trick at a kid’s birthday party—only instead of applause, all Mz.Trumpistan got was the slow, painful realization that her arrogance sleepwalked her into a buzzsaw armed only with braindead Fox News talking points.

Calm, methodical, and about five IQ leagues ahead, Warren dismantled her whiny nonsense about taxes and government spending like she was dissecting a chicken wing in 9th grade biology—no drama, just efficient dismemberment. You could practically see the light in her eyes go out as Warren explained, patiently but with the energy of someone swatting a fly, that yes, billionaires do need to pay taxes, and no, your MAGA conspiracy memes aren’t actual facts.

It was a brutal, beautiful thing: the political equivalent of bringing a nuclear submarine to a kiddie pool slap fight....Watch the video! And please continue to support independent media in our fight against the failing corporate media, and fascism it props up, by SUBSCRIBING to Cliff's Edge!

