Elizabeth Warren Takes On The Billionaires - And They're Spitting Mad

Elizabeth Warren's new ad, set to air on CNBC, is aimed squarely at the billionaire class. And they don't like it, not one little bit. In fact, one of them, Leon Cooperman lit into an expletive-laden tirade when notified by CNBC that he was featured prominently in her ad.

Source: CNBC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is launching a new attack on the billionaires who have criticized her proposed taxes and policies with a new ad set to air on CNBC this week, according to a campaign aide.

Titled “Elizabeth Warren Stands Up to Billionaires,” the ad takes aim at longtime investor Leon Cooperman, former CEO of TD Ameritrade Joe Ricketts, former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel.

The ad opens with Warren telling a campaign rally: “It is time for a wealth tax.” The ad then plays clips of the aforementioned billionaires. The part featuring Cooperman notes that the Omega Advisors CEO was charged with insider trading. He settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2017 and paid nearly $5 million in fees.

Cooperman ripped Warren in response to her ad after publication.

“In my opinion she represents the worst in politicians as she’s trying to demonize wealthy people because there are more poor people then wealthy people,” Cooperman told CNBC in a later interview. “As far as the accusations of insider trading, I won the case. She’s disgraceful. She doesn’t know who the f--- she’s tweeting. I gave away more in the year than she has in her whole f----ing lifetime,” he added.