Professor Senator Warren Gives CNBC Hosts An Education

It is probably a good idea for these CNBC hosts to listen to Senator Elizabeth Warren rather than shill for the billionaires, at least when it comes to the wealth tax. Actually, everything.
Here is some advice for CNBC hosts Sara Eisen and Wilfred Frost. Don't give counterarguments to her that are just bogus apologia for billionaires who don't want to pony up their two cents on excess wealth. You'll lose every time and end up looking like fools when she's done with you.

Warren's interview was lengthy, beginning with the GameStop story and sliding into her favorite subject: Wealth inequality. Just ahead of this clip, she chided the hosts for not listening to her when she told them people are suffering all through the country, and then explained that while hedge funds rack up the big bucks, unemployment is rampant, food lines are out of control, people are being evicted from their homes, and need help from the federal government.

Frost then invited her to speak more about her solutions to inequality, which led to her discussion of the wealth tax to fund universal childcare, K12, universal free college, and get rid of student loan debt.

All of that prompted host Sara Eisen to pipe up with her "counterargument."

"Now it might also chase wealthy people out of this country as we've seen has happened with, with other wealth taxes," said Eisen. "You just said how much we need the economy to be revitalized right now for companies to start adding jobs and not subtracting them anymore."

"I'm sorry. There is no evidence that anyone is going to leave this country because of the two-cent wealth tax," Warren laughed. "Can we just keep in mind right now in America who's paying taxes? You know the bottom 99% last year, paid about seven and a half percent of their total wealth in taxes."

And she was just getting started.

Look, someone has to pay to keep this nation going and right now, with the top one tenth of 1%, the wealthiest people in this country have said is, let's let everyone else pay for it. Because what they want to do, is not only keep their wealth, they want to keep building their wealth faster than anyone else. All I'm saying is can we have just, just a little fairness here two-cent wealth tax so that we can have universal childcare…

"I’m just presenting the counter argument," Eisen interrupted.

Warren fired back, "How about a counter argument based on facts?"

Watch to the end to see her roast the billionaires for whining about this when they want to use our roads, highways, and schools.

Also, there was this moment on MSNBC, which puts a biblical spin on what she is saying about Wall Street specifically, and billionaires more generally.

