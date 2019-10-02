LEAKED: Zuckerberg Will 'Sue Federal Government' If Warren Elected

Setting all policy arguments aside for a moment, I have to wonder if Elizabeth Warren isn't paying people like Mark Zuckerberg to attack her. Because every time a white male entitled billionaire gets his panties in a twist, OUT LOUD, over her policy proposals, it seems to confirm that everything she is suggesting is 100% correct.

Leaked audio of Zuckerberg makes him look like, well, an entitled twerp.

MARK ZUCKERBERG: I mean, if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean…it’s like, we care about our country and want to work with our government and do good things. But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.

Elizabeth Warren responded that of course she would surrender immediately to big tech oh wait no she did not.

"What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anti-competitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy," the Massachusetts Senator said on Twitter:

Let's talk a bit about my plan to #BreakUpBigTech and why it's got Mark Zuckerberg so worked up. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 1, 2019

What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy. https://t.co/rI0v55KKAi — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 1, 2019

I'm not afraid to hold Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon accountable. It's time to #BreakUpBigTech: https://t.co/o9X9v4noOm — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 1, 2019

Whenever I hear stuff like Zuckerberg thinks Warren would be bad for Facebook, I just think: isn’t this exactly what we need? https://t.co/VGZZUFInO9

If Mark Zuckerberg was forced to spin off Instagram it would be very good for investors and users. Elizabeth Warren isn't attacking Facebook, she's attacking Zuckerberg's control of a bloated, inefficient, and badly run monopoly. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) October 2, 2019

