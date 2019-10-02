LEAKED: Zuckerberg Will 'Sue Federal Government' If Warren Elected

Setting all policy arguments aside for a moment, I have to wonder if Elizabeth Warren isn't paying people like Mark Zuckerberg to attack her. Because every time a white male entitled billionaire gets his panties in a twist, OUT LOUD, over her policy proposals, it seems to confirm that everything she is suggesting is 100% correct.
Leaked audio of Zuckerberg makes him look like, well, an entitled twerp.
Elizabeth Warren responded that of course she would surrender immediately to big tech oh wait no she did not.
"What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anti-competitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy," the Massachusetts Senator said on Twitter:
And a hat-tip to Charlie Pierce for post-title of the day: