Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LEAKED: Zuckerberg Will 'Sue Federal Government' If Warren Elected

Every time an entitled white male billionaire attacks Elizabeth Warren...
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Setting all policy arguments aside for a moment, I have to wonder if Elizabeth Warren isn't paying people like Mark Zuckerberg to attack her. Because every time a white male entitled billionaire gets his panties in a twist, OUT LOUD, over her policy proposals, it seems to confirm that everything she is suggesting is 100% correct.

Leaked audio of Zuckerberg makes him look like, well, an entitled twerp.

MARK ZUCKERBERG: I mean, if she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. I mean, that’s not the position that you want to be in when you’re, you know, I mean…it’s like, we care about our country and want to work with our government and do good things. But look, at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.

Elizabeth Warren responded that of course she would surrender immediately to big tech oh wait no she did not.

"What would really “suck” is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anti-competitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy," the Massachusetts Senator said on Twitter:

And a hat-tip to Charlie Pierce for post-title of the day:

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.