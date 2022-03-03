Tucker Demands Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's LSAT Score

Racist intellectual lightweight says what?
By Susie MadrakMarch 3, 2022

Tucker McNear Swanson Carlson, intellectual lightweight who was born on third base and thinks he hit a triple, continues to demand racist higher standards for Black appointees than for white ones. (Because duh, everyone knows white people are smart! Just look at Brett Kavanaugh!)

Just asking questions, right, Tuckface?

“So is Ketanji Brown Jackson, that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing, one of our top legal minds in the entire country? Certainly hope so," he said, equating her name with... what? Oh come on, we all know what's on Tucker's mind!

"Biden’s right, appointing her is one of his gravest constitutional duties. So it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was. How’d she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that?

"That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once-in-a-generation legal talent. It would seem like American’s in a democracy have a right to know that and much more before giving her a lifetime appointment, but we didn’t hear that.”

FYI, Tuckface: The LSAT is puzzles and word games meant to measure the logic skills necessary to study law. Not intellect, not performance. Just whether you know how to think in a certain way. Did you ask for LSAT scores from any white nominees? (Don't bother, we know you didn't.)

Elie Mystal noted, "It's bad form at Harvard Law School to even *mention* your LSAT score and Tucker would know that if he wasn't an idiot frozen dinner scion who literally couldn't buy his way into Harvard or standardize test himself out of a paper bag."

Marcy Wheeler wrote, "Tucker thinks Black women have to show their LSAT scores but white racist billionaires shouldn't have to show their tax returns."

