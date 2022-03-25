Tucker Carlson Certifies Who Is 'Not Black Enough'

Carlson is saying that if you're Black and work hard to make it to a place of privilege, you're no longer Black?
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2022

Thursday evenings, Tucker Carlson Tonight, the Fox News host was furious that Cory Booker defended Judge Jackson from the ridiculous questions from the GOP in no uncertain terms.

That upset the host of Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour.

After playing a video of Cory Booker, Carlson started laughing maniacally and slamming the table "Did we make that up?" Transcript via Media Matters.

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): Did we make that up? Did we create that and -- no, that actually happened in the United States Senate. "Service, service, service." That's what we call hard edge striving. It's service!

But the best was at the end. "Don't worry, my sister." Wait a second, they're related? Well, apparently, they are, at least in some hard to define spiritual sense. They have definitely seen each other at Whole Foods or on the flight to Edgartown.

For decades, these two pioneers have followed virtually identical paths. Both grew up in white collar families, both went to multiple elite schools. Neither one has ever left the tiny world of credential-mongering NPR listeners who run this country.

Now, it's been a struggle for both of them, but they've made it. At this point, they're just sick and tired of being sick and tired. Cory Booker chokes up thinking about the journey.

Carlson is saying that if you're Black and work hard to make it to a place of privilege, you're no longer Black?

This from the guy who's been demanding Judge Jackson's LSAT scores (but not Amy Coathanger Barrett's!) for a month.

Discussion

