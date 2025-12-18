Whiskey Barrel Pete Is Going To Make Chaplains More Like Fundies

"Our chaplains are chaplains, not emotional support officers, and we’re going to treat them as such," said the alcoholic incompetent.
By Susie MadrakDecember 18, 2025

Whiskey Barrel Pete Hegseth said Tuesday he is overhauling the military’s chaplain corps, which provide religious and spiritual support to members of the armed forces and their families, saying he intended to target “new age” concepts.

Guess he missed all the military leaders who hold troops hostage to their fundamentalist fantasies as a condition of advancement! Via The Hill:

“In an atmosphere of political correctness and secular humanism, chaplains have been minimized, viewed by many as therapists instead of ministers. Faith and virtue were traded for self-help and self-care,” Hegseth said in a post on the social platform X.

“If you need proof, just look at the current Army Spiritual Fitness Guide. In well over 100 pages, it mentions God one time. That’s it. It mentions ‘feelings’ 11 times. It even mentions ‘playfulness,’ whatever that is, nine times. There’s zero mention of virtue. The guide relies on new age notions,” he added.

Hegseth later added that he had “a directive right here that I will sign today to eliminate the use of the Army Spiritual Fitness Guide, effective immediately.”

“These types of training materials have no place in the War Department. Our chaplains are chaplains, not emotional support officers, and we’re going to treat them as such,” he added, using the Trump Administration’s preferred name for the Department of Defense.

