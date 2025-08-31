Critics Pounce As Murkowski Slams Trump Official She Voted To Confirm

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski expressed outrage over the situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump’s leadership. However, she supported this administration, including the confirmation of RFK Jr., a lifelong anti-vaxxer, as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Additionally, she publicly endorsed the controversial figure known for storing roadkill in his freezer on Xitter in late February. And now it's August, and she's concerned, even though the rest of Sane America saw this coming.
She added in her post, "I fully support HELP Chairman Cassidy’s call for congressional oversight and look forward to participating in the committee’s work," even though he, too, voted to confirm RFK, Jr.
Bad App users pounced.
You knew he’s an anti-vaxxer crank and still voted for him. This is on you.
What did Republicans think would happen after confirming RFK, Jr.? They didn't care; they just wanted to give Trump a win. And now, the new head of the CDC has no background in medicine.