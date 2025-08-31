Critics Pounce As Murkowski Slams Trump Official She Voted To Confirm

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski expressed outrage over the situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump’s leadership. However, she supported this administration, including the confirmation of RFK Jr., a lifelong anti-vaxxer, as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Additionally, she publicly endorsed the controversial figure known for storing roadkill in his freezer on Xitter in late February. And now it's August, and she's concerned, even though the rest of Sane America saw this coming.

She added in her post, "I fully support HELP Chairman Cassidy’s call for congressional oversight and look forward to participating in the committee’s work," even though he, too, voted to confirm RFK, Jr.

Bad App users pounced.

Remember that time you voted to confirm a committed lifelong anti vaxxer as HHS Secretary? How's that going? — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) August 31, 2025

It's so rich to see a tweet like this from senators who are shocked, alarmed, dismayed, and "concerned" about a Secretary they confirmed when the then-nominee does exactly what they said they would do once they are in office.



You consented.

Own it. https://t.co/YDUnSgXTCc — Adam Brown, MD MBA (@ERDocBrown) August 31, 2025

You confirmed RFK Jr, girl.



You and @SenBillCassidy and your GOP Senate buddies own this. https://t.co/LmOurusqMy — Andrea C. Love, PhD (@dr_andrealove) August 31, 2025

You know as well as everyone else that Cassidy isn't going to do jack-shit. You're all performative monkeys for Trump. Shame on you. — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) August 30, 2025

"The removal of the director after such a short tenure appears to be evidence that politics are taking precedence over policy."



NO FUCKING SHIT, @lisamurkowski!



YOU **KNEW** THIS GOING IN AND YOU VOTED TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN:https://t.co/4CkZz3PZW1



THIS IS ON YOU.#RFKJr #AKSen https://t.co/m7B1DB9ANW pic.twitter.com/8alJMGALFd — Mathew Helman -- also mathelman.bsky.social (@MatHelman) August 30, 2025

You were one of the few people who could actually do something about it. McConell even had more of a backbone than you here. This was 100% predictable and quite literally your fault. You don't get to pretend to care now. https://t.co/IwTEQ0p2lU — zach purol (@zjp3016) August 31, 2025

You knew he’s an anti-vaxxer crank and still voted for him. This is on you. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 30, 2025

What did Republicans think would happen after confirming RFK, Jr.? They didn't care; they just wanted to give Trump a win. And now, the new head of the CDC has no background in medicine.