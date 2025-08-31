Critics Pounce As Murkowski Slams Trump Official She Voted To Confirm

How's that MAGA thing working out, Lisa?
Critics Pounce As Murkowski Slams Trump Official She Voted To Confirm
Credit: DonkeyHotey/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardAugust 31, 2025

Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski expressed outrage over the situation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under Trump’s leadership. However, she supported this administration, including the confirmation of RFK Jr., a lifelong anti-vaxxer, as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Additionally, she publicly endorsed the controversial figure known for storing roadkill in his freezer on Xitter in late February. And now it's August, and she's concerned, even though the rest of Sane America saw this coming.

She added in her post, "I fully support HELP Chairman Cassidy’s call for congressional oversight and look forward to participating in the committee’s work," even though he, too, voted to confirm RFK, Jr.

Bad App users pounced.

What did Republicans think would happen after confirming RFK, Jr.? They didn't care; they just wanted to give Trump a win. And now, the new head of the CDC has no background in medicine.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon