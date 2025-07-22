Murkowski Shocked She Got Played By Trump Again

You would think she learned her lesson the other dozen times Trump went back on his word.
Murkowski Shocked She Got Played By Trump Again
Credit: Bluegal via BingAI
By Red PainterJuly 22, 2025

Senator Lisa Murkoski is shocked, SHOCKED I TELL YOU, that Donald Trump went back on his word. Senator Susan Collins remains concerned. See, Murkowski thought she could protect herself from the Leopards Eating Face attack. But, as a member of the Leopard Eating Faces Party, she was blind to all the signs that the Leopard was in fact planning to eat her face for dinner...right after it tricked her into thinking she was safe.

It all started a few weeks ago when the King Leopard, Donald Trump, convinced her to vote for his Big Nasty Bill in exchange for some Alaska specific handouts. Those special carve outs were in the form of an amendment designed to extend Biden's clean energy project tax credits for solar and wind energy. It also would help reduce the energy crisis related to Alaska's Railbait, an electric energy source that provides energy to approximately 75% of Alaska's population.

Even though she knew her support of that Nasty Bill would cut healthcare, food and social security to tens of millions of people, that Alaska specific energy carve out was apparently worth it.

Well, guess what was just cut via executive order on Friday? You guessed it = green energy projects. Trump directed Treasury Secretary Bessent to "end market distorting subsidies” for green energy projects and to “strictly enforce the termination of the clean electricity production and investment tax credits.”

Oopsie.

Murkowski, forever Charlie Brown getting the football taken away, told the Anchorage News “I feel cheated. I feel like we made a deal and then hours later, a deal was made to somebody else. Do I feel like the administration was not being up-front with us? Yes."

Leopard, meet face.

Discussion

