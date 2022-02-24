Ingraham Has To Correct Trump On Air: 'No Dad, Russia Invaded Ukraine'

Fox News Hosts have to treat Mango Mussolini like a confused grandpa. Sad!
By Susie MadrakFebruary 24, 2022

Trump chided right-wing tankie Laura Ingraham last night after he misunderstood unconfirmed reports of an amphibious assault by Russian forces in Odessa.

"You shouldn't be saying that, because you and everybody else shouldn't know about. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham," he said.

"No, those are the Russians," Ingraham corrected him.

Earlier on the show, Ingraham cut his interview off after Trump brought up his 2020 election loss as the reason for Putin's invasion.

"And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened."

Trump is the center of the universe, and eventually he believes the blatant lies he uses to soothe his fragility. And he conveniently absolves himself of the part he played to create this tragedy.

