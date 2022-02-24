Ingraham Has To Correct Trump On Air: 'No Dad, Russia Invaded Ukraine'

Trump chided right-wing tankie Laura Ingraham last night after he misunderstood unconfirmed reports of an amphibious assault by Russian forces in Odessa.

"You shouldn't be saying that, because you and everybody else shouldn't know about. They should do that secretly, not be doing that through the great Laura Ingraham," he said.

"No, those are the Russians," Ingraham corrected him.

Earlier on the show, Ingraham cut his interview off after Trump brought up his 2020 election loss as the reason for Putin's invasion.

"And it all happened because of a rigged election. This would have never happened."

Trump is the center of the universe, and eventually he believes the blatant lies he uses to soothe his fragility. And he conveniently absolves himself of the part he played to create this tragedy.

am reminded of the first trump impeachment, when he was found to have withheld $400M in military aid to ukraine because they refused to, among other things, downplay russian interference in the 2016 election — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 24, 2022

5/24/21 Transcript from Maddow’s show, interviewing Andrew Weismann I which he says that Russia wanted 1/2 of Ukraine in exchange for helping w/Trump campaign… pic.twitter.com/OhoP0P2cXH — marilyn (@margolfer) February 24, 2022

Remember when trump held aid to help Ukraine & you all voted against impeachment?!! pic.twitter.com/vSbVlBIOyU — ✿♥ ƗŞŁΔŇĐ🏝ǤƗŘŁ ♥✿ 🇵🇷 (@IslandGirlPRV) February 24, 2022