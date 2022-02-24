Fox TV Of Course Cheerleads For Putin's Ukraine Invasion

I kept checking in on Fox last night as the attack on Ukraine began, and with the notable exception of Brett Baier, it was mostly what you'd expect -- especially from Frau Laura Ingraham and authoritarian-loving Tucker Carlson. After all, the right wing media has been cozily tucked under the covers with Putin for a long while now:

Trump on Fox News: Putin attack on Ukraine happened “because of a rigged election” in the United States. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 24, 2022

Fox News isn't' a network. It's a Russian client state. https://t.co/9kWJJrnIW0 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 24, 2022

In the address that aired tonight, Putin said the U.S. is trying to “destroy family values,” which you might recognize as a talking point heard everyday on Fox News. That’s not a coincidence — this is the heart of the alliance between Russia & the far-right. — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 24, 2022

A @FoxNews chyron that should live in infamy. pic.twitter.com/RogaEdpk0R — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) February 24, 2022

This is incredible, in the worst way possible. Laura Ingraham is blaming the Russia investigation for Russia’s decision to declare war on Ukraine.



I am speechless. pic.twitter.com/wgEgFIefAv — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) February 24, 2022

CNN: Ukraine is under attack

BBC: Ukraine is under attack

MSNBC: Ukraine is under attack

CBS: Ukraine is under attack

NBC: Ukraine is under attack



Fox News: Vladimir Putin loves to ride horses and has a great collection of rare books — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 24, 2022

BREAKING: Trump LIVE on Fox News on the Ukraine/Russia News: “This would not have happened during my administration” pic.twitter.com/5NoKbbCC6j — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 24, 2022

In case you’re wondering how things are going on Fox News, Laura Ingraham just asked special guest Donald Trump about the future of the NATO alliance, and Trump went on for awhile about a rigged election and 3 million illegal border crossings per month (?) before she cut him off — Jay Willis (@jaywillis) February 24, 2022

What Tucker's doing is the very definition of a cynical cash grab. He knows that Fox News viewers gobble up this horseshit with a spoon, so that's exactly what he feeds them. He's a soulless empty suit who deliberately manipulates ignoramuses for ratings and cash. https://t.co/FhQZV2G6v4 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 24, 2022

CHANGING THEIR TUNE: @JDVance1 calls out the hypocrisy of those who believed 'the fake Russia conspiracy' after the 2016 election now claiming they’re standing up for democracy. @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/L5a2OUVMrh — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2022

Don't forget: AFTER he lost election, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Open Skies Treaty, giving Putin cover to withdraw too. Ukraine begged us not to, because it would rob the west of the best surveillance should Putin invade. Now we dont have it. Another gift from Trump. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 23, 2022

No, Tucker, the real victim isn't you.