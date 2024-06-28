Jon Stewart Suggests Performance Enhancing Drugs For Candidates

Jon Stewart was not reassured with either candidate's performance last night. Via the New York Times:

Things started out strong: “Both men are ambulatory. They are both upright. Level one cleared,” Stewart joked over a clip of the candidates taking the stage. But it wasn’t long before the host said he needed “to call a real estate agent in New Zealand.”

One rambling Biden answer — ending with the non sequitur “We finally beat Medicare” — had Stewart staring into the camera in horror.

Quotes:

“OK, a high-pressure situation. A lot of times, you can confuse saving Medicare with beating it. I’m sure it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin. Anybody can [expletive] up talking.”

“I’m not a political expert, but while Biden was preparing at Camp David — for a week — did anyone mention he would also be on camera?”

“A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”