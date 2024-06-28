Biden Lays Into The Felon: 'You Have The Morals Of An Alley Cat'

The Felon and President Joe Biden's debate highlighted, with no fact-checking allowed, the former President's penchant for lying. At the same time, he avoided answering questions and refused to say (3 times!) whether he would accept the 2024 election results. Meanwhile, Biden had a cold and stumbled occasionally, but I'm giving him a pass because his performance showed he's a decent guy. He did not go over to Lumpy's podium and smack him upside his head, so I'm giving him kudos for that.

Biden tore into Trump over his (alleged!) affair with an adult film actress and the sexual abuse civil lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll. Trump, instead of answering, except to deny the affair with Stormy Daniels, attacked Hunter Biden because of course. Trump has nothing on Biden, so he went for his son. Biden should have asked about Jared Kushner's $2 billion deal with the Bone Saw Prince. However, Trump lowered the bar so much that it's on the floor.

"The crimes that you are still charged with — think of all the civil penalties you have," Biden told Trump. "How many millions of dollars do you owe in civil penalties for molesting a woman in public? For doing a whole range of things? Of having sex with a porn star...while your wife was pregnant?"

Biden added that Trump has the "morals of an alley cat."

"I never had sex with a porn star," Trump said, adding that his hush money trial "was rigged and politically motivated."

Sure thing, Felon. Everything is rigged and unfair. If I roll my eyes any harder, I'm going to have a seizure. Biden's performance over the last three years is what I'm looking at. He's the most forward-thinking President of my lifetime, and he's earned a second term.