Donald Trump continues to lie about...everything. His latest whackadoodle conspiracy theory is that Joe Biden is taking performance enhancing drugs.

Here is Trump saying it during an interview on Saturday with Whine Box Pirro:

"I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." -- during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

On Monday, he continued:

Trump is repeating his usual absolute nonsense about how Biden was probably on drugs when he had his last debate against Sanders, since he was pretty decent. (This is not like a figure of speech, he is being very literal.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 15, 2020

And on Fox and Friends on Monday:

"He's taking something. He's taking something that gives him some clarity" -- Trump baselessly accuses Joe Biden of juicing pic.twitter.com/30MiltkEuA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

Well, Joe Biden responded during this interview with WFLA, saying:

“I'm looking forward to the debate. He's a fool,” Biden said. “The comments were just foolish. Get ready Mr. President. Here I come.”

Twitter had thoughts:

Trump accusing Biden of being on drugs makes me think Trump is definitely on drugs — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) September 15, 2020

Can we talk just for a minute about how terrible they are at their jobs over at the Trump campaign?



This clip is good for Biden and they’re pushing it out because he...doesn’t deny taking “performance enhancing drugs?”



My goodness the incompetence is something to behold. https://t.co/F4QEJxjmG0 — person woman DAN camera tv (@DaytimeDan) September 15, 2020

Mary Trump says president's 'desperation' led him to accuse Biden of drug use — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) September 14, 2020

Biden is doing so well the Trump campaign is accusing him of cheating 😂🤣 — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) September 15, 2020

Mooch nails it:

The fact Trump thinks Biden was “on drugs” to improve his debate performance against Sanders probably gives us a good idea of Trump’s own recreational habits. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 15, 2020

Donald Trump, King of Projection. As always.