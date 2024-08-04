Fox Guest Accuses Harris Of Hiding In The Basement

This was a stupid attack when they used it against Biden during COVID, and it's even more ridiculous now. This is something we heard constantly from Fox when Biden was campaigning against Trump, while Trump was out there having super-spreader MAGA rallies with no regard for how many of his cult members died as a result.

Here's Republican lobbyist Matt Keelen during a segment on Fox News Live this Saturday, after attacking Biden over his policy with Iran, and pretending that Trump "bankrupted" them, literally just days after the Biden administration completed the prisoner swap with Russia.

KEELEN: It was nice to see the president came out of the basement for a couple hours.

Vice President Harris has been hiding for the last 12 days as well. Like, do we have an administration that can actually be president and vice president, or are we just going to have a campaign? Because the world is not waiting for Biden and Harris. Like, we need to see some action. We need to see some leadership. They've both been hiding. Like, Vice President Harris hasn't done an interview in 12 days. We haven't seen her. So she's going back to the basement strategy that Joe Biden had in 2020, and if the American people are going to get gaslit again by that type of strategy, then, you know, it's a total mess. HEINRCH: We'll see. I mean, she's had some big crowds. We'll see how it shapes up, but we are out of time.

They've been running the government and Harris has also been campaigning, and no one has been "hiding" from anyone. The only ones being "gaslit" are the idiots watching this stuff who believe it's "news."

These people really are just flailing around trying to figure out how to respond to Harris. They need to come up with some new material, because this attack is going to land with a dud.