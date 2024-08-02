Joe Biden: 'Why Didn't He Do It When He Was President?'

Via the Daily Beast, something that made me laugh when I saw it yesterday:

President Joe Biden took a swipe at former President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday after Trump needled Biden over his prisoner swap deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump has said repeatedly that he could’ve gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that,” a reporter asked Biden on his way out of the press conference.

Grinning ear-to-ear, Biden responded, “Why didn’t he do it when he was president?” and then he walked off the stage with his thumb up.