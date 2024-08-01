Rumors Flying That A Russian Prisoner Swap Is Imminent

Finally, hope of progress. Wall St. Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is rumored to be included in a pending swap of prisoners who were held in Russia. Via The Daily Beast:

Rumors flew Wednesday that such a deal between Russia and the U.S. and their respective allies could include Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained by Russian authorities in March 2023.

Earlier this month, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a high-security penal colony under espionage charges internationally condemned as fabricated.

Moscow previously said that there was no chance of Gershkovich being exchanged until after his sentencing. On Tuesday, the Kremlin declined to comment to Reuters on the possibility of a swap involving the journalist. A spokesperson for The Wall Street Journal did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

But two sources involved in the negotiations—investigative journalists Christo Grozev and Roman Dobrokhotov—confirmed to The Daily Beast that the swap was on.