Fox News Claims 9/11 Mastermind KSM Could Be Used In A Prisoner Swap

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade claimed after the Russian prisoner swap that a swap deal could be made for Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, to release him from prison.

This is right-wing propaganda redirection in its highest form.

The Fox and Friends co-host explained his "worries" after doing a segment on the plea deal struck with the Pentagon court and the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attack.

STEVE DOOCY: The cover of the New York Post today says, atrocity of justice, 9-11 mastermind, spare death penalty and shocking plea deal case. He deserves hell. BRIAN KILMEADE: You know what I worry about? I worry about the hostages. I worry about what the Russians are doing, the Islamic extremists can do and say, hey, I want KSAM out in exchange for getting this Westerner out because they could be used as tools and pawns. AINSLEY EARHARDT: Do you think that would ever happen? Would America ever allow that? KILMEADE: Well, I mean, we're seeing, you know, we're seeing hostage swaps all the time with Vladimir Putin. That one is so personal. Right.

There's nothing like pouring fuel on the outrage machine at Fox News. Swapping journalists is not the same as prosecuting terrorists.

But they've got to find a way to avoid talking about the fact that Biden got done what Trump said only he could do. FAIL, Donald.

