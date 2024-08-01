The Felon Takes Giant Sh*t All Over The Imprisoned Americans Coming Home

In a historic move, Russia, the U.S., and several other countries engaged in a 24-prisoner exchange, with President Joe Biden negotiating the deal. Four Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, are on their way home.

Trump, Putin's fckboi, has repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine immediately and vowed to free Gershkovich if elected in 2024 -- and he isn't taking the news well. Shocking, I know. Instead of leaving a welcome home message to the freed Americans on his shitty social site, the felon took a shit all over the swap. You knew this was coming. I did, too.

"So when are they going to release the details of the prisoner swap with Russia?" Lumpy asked. "How many people do we get versus them? Are we also paying them cash? Are they giving us cash (Please withdraw that question, because I'm sure the answer is NO)?"

"Are we releasing murderers, killers, or thugs?" he continued. "Just curious because we never make good deals, at anything, but especially hostage swaps. Our "negotiators" are always an embarrassment to us!"

"I got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING – and never any cash. To do so is bad precedent for the future," he added. "That's the way it should be, or this situation will get worse and worse. They are extorting the United States of America. They're calling the trade "complex" – That's so nobody can figure out how bad it is!"

So, do the hostages Trump is referring to include the 5,000 Taliban members he freed, then later denied doing so? Trump's narcissism makes him incapable of empathy for others. In this case, Trump claims he could have done a better deal, but as President Biden told a reporter earlier when asked about Trump's previous claims, "Why didn't he do it when he was President?"

Reporter: Trump said he could have gotten the hostages out without giving anything in exchange. What do you say to that?



Biden: Why didn't he do it when he was president? pic.twitter.com/VUchStDKJ5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 1, 2024

Again, Trump didn't even welcome them home. He is the most anti-American former President in our lifetimes. He even created a site after he was banned on Twitter for inciting the insurrection to lash out at his successor daily. Imagine if Barack Obama had done that. Imagine if any other President did that.

Watch the difference: