Family-Loving GOPers Block Expanded Child Tax Credit

Republicans like to talk about how much they care about families, but when it comes to putting their money where their mouths are, they're just plain timid. Nah, I take it back -- they're flaming hpocrites! Via The Hill:

Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bipartisan bill that would boost a tax credit for parents as the GOP and Democrats feud over remarks from Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (Ohio). Senators voted 48-44 to advance a bill co-authored by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) that would have raised the child tax credit (CTC), ended the fraud-ridden Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program and reinstated other tax credits for businesses. The bill needed the support of at least 60 senators to overcome Thursday’s initial hurdle.

Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) were the only Republicans to vote to advance the measure. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) voted against the measure.

Vance and seven other senators missed the vote.

After breezing through the House with wide bipartisan support in January, the Wyden-Smith bill stalled out in the Senate because Republicans feared it could provide a big win for Democrats ahead of the election. Senate Republicans also said the bill did not impose strict enough work requirements for CTC recipients.