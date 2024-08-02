Family-Loving GOPers Block Expanded Child Tax Credit

The bill needed the support of at least 60 senators to overcome Thursday’s initial hurdle.
By Susie MadrakAugust 2, 2024

Republicans like to talk about how much they care about families, but when it comes to putting their money where their mouths are, they're just plain timid. Nah, I take it back -- they're flaming hpocrites! Via The Hill:

Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bipartisan bill that would boost a tax credit for parents as the GOP and Democrats feud over remarks from Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (Ohio).

Senators voted 48-44 to advance a bill co-authored by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) that would have raised the child tax credit (CTC), ended the fraud-ridden Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) program and reinstated other tax credits for businesses.

The bill needed the support of at least 60 senators to overcome Thursday’s initial hurdle.

Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) were the only Republicans to vote to advance the measure. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) voted against the measure.

Vance and seven other senators missed the vote.

After breezing through the House with wide bipartisan support in January, the Wyden-Smith bill stalled out in the Senate because Republicans feared it could provide a big win for Democrats ahead of the election. Senate Republicans also said the bill did not impose strict enough work requirements for CTC recipients.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon