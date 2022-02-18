Child Poverty Spikes After Joe Manchin Blocked Child Tax Credit

Child poverty shot up dramatically in January after the expiration of President Biden’s expanded child benefit, according to new research released on Thursday. Via the Washington Post:

The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University said that the child poverty rate rose from 12 percent in December 2021 to 17 percent last month, an approximately 41 percent increase. The study found that an additional 3.7 million children are now in poverty relative to the end of December, with Black and Latino children seeing the biggest percentage point increases. “The overall monthly child poverty rate rose sharply between December 2021 and January 2022,” the study found.

_____________________________________________________________________________

“Means testing, work requirements are all very, very important in these things. Some can pay, some can pay a little, some can’t pay at all, that is means testing. I cannot accept our economy, or basically our society, moving toward an entitlement mentality.” -- Joe Manchin



_____________________________________________________________________________

[...] With the expansion in effect, Democrats and the White House frequently touted the credit as achieving a dramatic victory over child poverty. Administration officials pointed to data showing a 24 percent drop in hunger for families connected to Biden’s tax credits, among a range of other improvements in the well-being of poor children.

The study found that child poverty is now at its highest since the end of 2020. THANKS, JOE!!!

Michael Tomasky wrote in the New Republic: