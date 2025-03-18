MAGA Woman Doesn't Like The Taste Of Her Own Medicine

A MAGA woman entered a LGTBQ bar looking to cause trouble. She got it and then some.
By Chris capper LiebenthalMarch 18, 2025

The Chatter Box Jazz Bar in Indianapolis caters to the LGBTQ community. Not a place where you would expect to see any homophobic MAGA snowflakes. But one night, a MAGA woman walked in there looking for trouble. She was being rude and belligerent, misgendering the bar staff and generally being a bigoted bully.

She then left and came back in with her camera running. However, the staff were done with her bullshit and told her to leave. The woman was shocked when they said that they didn't want her money and only kept asking her to leave. Totally nonplussed, the woman did leave, mewling that they were discriminating against her just because she was a supporter of the Orange Felon. I can't even imagine someone, especially a woman, worshiping a rapist and thinking they aren't a piece of shit.

I have news for the lady, when the Christofascists went to court because a bigoted baker didn't want to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, well, that opened the door for normal people to refuse service to Nazis.

But one thing she didn't count on was that her video would go really viral when Brent Terhune got wind of it. He makes several good points - everything from showing support for the Chatter Box on Yelp and whatnot since MAGA is trying to bully them more. And make sure that you are an ally to those that need it right now. We must remember we are all in this together and the only way we'll win is if we support each other.

Another thing to take away is that this is a perfect lesson in the MAGA modus operandi. They are looking to shock us and intimidate us. That is how they gain control of us. But if we accept any fear we feel and still stand up to them, it doesn't take much to break them and make them run, like with any bully.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon