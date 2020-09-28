Comedy Break: Trump's Tax Returns??? FAKE NEWS

Or so says comedian Brent Terhune in this uncomfortably literal MAGA parody. You can imagine them saying these exact words:
"I didn’t read the NYT article and I didn’t do any research but I got opinions cuz all this is Fake News... you want to convince me? Make it a poorly photoshopped meme, otherwise get that shit out of my face...”
The internet responded:
ABC: His taxes
CNN: His taxes
Animal Planet: His taxes
Cartoon Network: His taxes
FOX News: Hearty fall soup recipes
Hearty Fall Soup Channel: His taxes
— Anonymous (@six_of_12) September 28, 2020
— Marty resists! #BlackLivesMatter (@CoffeeMart) September 28, 2020
You know I appreciate your commitment to this bit but I am appalled that you actually bought that poster.
— adequate vibes only (@nylekinc) September 28, 2020
The Oval Office, tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/2DpVTYMzpy
— Jelle Simons (@jelle_simons) September 28, 2020