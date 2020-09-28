Entertainment
Comedy Break: Trump's Tax Returns??? FAKE NEWS

Brent Terhune's comedy takes on MAGA mentality get closer to mimicry than parody.
By Ed Scarce
Or so says comedian Brent Terhune in this uncomfortably literal MAGA parody. You can imagine them saying these exact words:

"I didn’t read the NYT article and I didn’t do any research but I got opinions cuz all this is Fake News... you want to convince me? Make it a poorly photoshopped meme, otherwise get that shit out of my face...”

The internet responded:

