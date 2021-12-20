SHOCKING: Here Are Some Real Reasons Manchin Opposes BBB Act

The West Virginia senator doesn't trust his own constituents.
SHOCKING: Here Are Some Real Reasons Manchin Opposes BBB Act
Credit: YouTube.com
By Susie MadrakDecember 20, 2021

You know, I knew Dems would start leaking dirt on Joe Manchin to punish him for his performance on Fox yesterday, but I have to say, I didn't expect this! Via HuffPost:

Publicly, his biggest gripes are about the cost of the bill. But privately, Manchin has told his colleagues that he essentially doesn’t trust low-income people to spend government money wisely.

In recent months, Manchin has told several of his fellow Democrats that he thought parents would waste monthly child tax credit payments on drugs instead of providing for their children, according to two sources familiar with the senator’s comments.

[...] Manchin’s private comments shocked several senators, who saw it as an unfair assault on his own constituents and those struggling to raise children in poverty.

Manchin has also told colleagues he believes that Americans would fraudulently use the proposed paid sick leave policy, specifically saying people would feign being sick and go on hunting trips, a source familiar with his comments told HuffPost.

Now, he might even be right. I live in a neighborhood not far from the heroin and oxycontin capital of the East Coast, and nothing would surprise me. I mean, even the local librarians are trained to treat overdoses!

But people use drugs for reasons. Crushing poverty, trauma, poor health care, unaffordable housing, chaotic home environment. The less money, the fewer social supports people have, the more likely they are to fall into drug use when times are hard.

I guess these nuances are just hard to see from on high from Joe Manchin's yacht.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue