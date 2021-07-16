Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Child Tax Credit As 'Means Tested Welfare'

Former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany went on Fox News to object to giving millions of families a child tax credit, whining that people won't go back to work. The party of "family values" wants Mommy and Daddy to leave them with daycare providers while they trundle off to minimum wage jobs, or so she says.

"This is the largest expansion of means-tested welfare in United States history," McEnany complained.

She claims this is not a tax credit (It is), because in her view, working class Americans already don't pay any federal income tax.

Harris Faulkner stayed away from the "welfare queen" characterization, but still objected because it's simply debt, on top of debt, on top of debt.

Fox News hosts never give one iota of care about the huge federal deficits created by Trump and George Bush's enormous and unwarranted tax cuts for corporations, and the very wealthy, despite the fact that they added mightily to the federal debt. Bygones are bygones, after all.

Even though jobless claims had the lowest filings for unemployment since March 2020, McEnany, like all of Fox Business hosts, claims these benefits are stopping people from going to work.

"That Child Tax Credit, yet another reason to not go back to work," she said. "There's a place for welfare in this country, but excessive welfare without work requirements, that's where we get into really dangerous territory."

They are all angry because families don't have to show proof of work to be eligible (or be drug tested) because it's a tax credit aimed to help fight child poverty.

Keep lying, Kayleigh. That's what you do best.

Here's another big reason why Fox News is upset at Biden's Child Tax credit:

Families will receive a total of $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each one ages 6 to 17 for 2021. Half will be paid in monthly installments between now and December, and rest will come next spring, around Tax Day, Biden said.

-- The vast majority of families -- roughly 39 million households, covering 88% of children -- will get the credit automatically because they filed 2019 or 2020 returns claiming the credit. -- The full enhanced credit will be available for heads of households earning $112,500 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year, after which it begins to phase out.

These Fox News hosts won't be eligible and none of their corporate friends will either.