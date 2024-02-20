If Biden Is So Unpopular, Why Do People Keep Giving Him Money?

Biden's recordbreaking fundraising totals continue to tell a different story.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 20, 2024

Small-dollar donations are a pretty good indicator of grassroots support, so you'd think the journalists and pundits who keep saying Biden is unpopular would notice. Via NBCNews.com:

President Joe Biden raised a combined $42 million in January for committees supporting his re-election effort, fueled by seven-figure hauls from small-dollar donors in the days following Donald Trump’s victory in the leadoff Iowa GOP caucuses.

The Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and other affiliated fundraising committees had $130 million in the bank at the end of the month, according to the Biden campaign, which says January was its best grassroots fundraising month since the start of the campaign.

“January’s fundraising haul — driven by a powerhouse grassroots fundraising program that continues to grow month by month — is an indisputable show of strength to start the election year,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “While Team Biden-Harris continues to build on its fundraising machine, Republicans are divided — either spending money fighting Donald Trump, or spending money in support of Donald Trump’s extreme and losing agenda.”

