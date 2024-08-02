Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Old Weirdoes are Weird
By TengrainAugust 2, 2024

Above, Beyoncé performs, Freedom. If I were writing the headline for today it would be: 78-Year Old White Weirdo Tells Black Journalist Who Is and Is Not Black.

The Psy of Life explains the racist attack line at the NABJ meeting.

The Status Kuo discusses the power of white men to categorize people of color.

Adventus says it's The Hate That Dare Not Speak Its Name.

Mike The Mad Biologist suggests what NOT to do when Hair Füror does a racism.

Bonus Track: Claytoonz: Say it to my face.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
