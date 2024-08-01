'Moron' Nancy Mace Goes Down In Flames For Asking Why 'Biden Is MIA'

South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace broke out her Xitter account to pose the stupidest question considering that today will go down in history for President Joe Biden—and not in the way that historians will write about Donald J. Trump. The President did what Trump failed to do.

Mace's post didn't age well following the news of the historic prisoner swap between Russia, the U.S., and several other countries, with President Joe Biden negotiating the deal. Four Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, are on their way home. Meanwhile, Mace is on vacation.

"Biden is MIA," she insisted. "Why is no one talking about it?"

The White House responded:

Xitter users piled in.

Doesn't she have a job to do -- One that doesn't include filing a fake police report on Antifa vandalizing her home? She's constantly seeking attention, and she sure got it today. Yay, you, girl!

