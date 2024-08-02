Shocker: JD Vance Credits Trump For Biden's Historic Prisoner Swap

CNN's Kaitlyn Collins and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy were not buying J.D. Vance affording credit for the historic prisoner swap that sent Americans home last night due to President Joe Biden's multicountry negotiants to Donald Trump. We get it. Vance is currently surrounded by controversy and realizes that he could be replaced quicker than a head of lettuce, but the couch-fucker just further demeaned himself as he licked Trump's boots publicly on T.V.

Vance credits Trump's "strength" for Biden's efforts to get Trump's fuckboi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, to free the Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, and Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

Just as Trump grabbed credit for any Wall Street gains on Biden's watch, Vance is doing his mini-me version of the felon. Vance previously compared Trump to Hitler, and now Vance is Trump's Eva Braun. Trump isn't taking the news very well, and neither is Vance, as he desperately flailed on T.V.

With cameras rolling, Vance said of President Biden's crowing achievement:

We have to ask ourselves, why are they coming home? And I think it's because bad guys all over the world recognize Donald Trump's about to be back in office, so they're cleaning house. That's a good thing, and I think it's a testament to Donald Trump's strength.

Ooof!

Murphy said, "I mean, I have no idea what J.D. is talking about, adding that Trump "would have had no allies to lean on."

"The reason we got this deal done is because we had friends," he continued. "Donald Trump couldn't have asked the German chancellor to release Krasnikoff. The phone would have been hung up before he even got the question out."

"The only leverage that Donald Trump would have if he gets elected is giving away Ukraine," Murphy said. "Putin probably will be in a position to do some favors for Donald Trump because Putin will ask in return for America to abandon Ukraine and for Ukraine to be handed over to Russia, which would be cataclysmic for U.S. national security."

"So, it's just not true that Trump was any better a negotiator," he added. "And it is true that there's no way Donald Trump or J.D. Vance could have pulled off this agreement because our allies will not pick up the phone when Donald Trump or J.D. Vance calls."

I give Murphy credit for not unleashing a fuckton of expletives. If Trump was a good negotiator, as Biden said, then "why didn't he do it when he was President?"

Receipts:

"I gave the opposing country NOTHING"



Nov '19: 3 Taliban prisoners released in a swap

Dec '20: 2 Iranian prisoners released in a swap

July '20: Another Iranian released in a swap

Oct '20: 250 (!!) Houthi militants released in a swap for 2 Americans.



He's a pathological liar. pic.twitter.com/Y3KdHXqEpk — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 2, 2024