Oh, Look! Another Trump Pick Is A Likely Crook

It’s beginning to feel like some allegations of criminal behavior are a requirement to be chosen for a top position in the President-Elect 34 Felony Convictions administration.

CNBC has the latest on the guy Trump wants in charge of carrying out and enforcing his tariffs:

Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald with violating laws related to regulatory disclosures by so-called blank-check companies before they raise money from the public. Cantor’s chairman and CEO, Howard Lutnick, was recently nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to lead the Commerce Department. Lutnick is co-chair of Trump’s transition team. Cantor agreed to settle the SEC’s charges by agreeing to pay a $6.75 million civil penalty and agreeing to not violate the securities laws at issue in the case.

No wonder Trump thinks Lutnick is his kind of crook, I mean good choice to head an important federal department. More from CNBC:

Cantor’s settlement echoes an $18 million settlement another blank-check firm, Digital World Acquisition Corp., agreed to pay to the SEC in July 2023 after being charged with fraud for failing to disclose to investors that DWAC had extensive merger discussions with Trump’s then-private social media company, Trump Media. DWAC merged with Trump Media earlier this year.

Lutnick joins the ranks of shady Trump picks Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, RFK Jr. and of course, the big kahuna of criminal, fraudulent and predatory behavior, Donald Trump, himself. Dishonorable mention goes to likely illegal immigrant Elon Musk (a Lutnick advocate) and Pam Bondi who, as far as we know, has “only” engaged in unethical behavior. Did I forget anyone?

To my knowledge, Howard Lutnick has not been accused of any sexual assault or misconduct… yet.