GOP Tennessee Rep. Does Damage Control For President Musk

Tennessee GOP Rep. Tim Burchett does his best to downplay the real damage being done by Musk and his DOGE-bags, and tells the viewers on OANN that their "money's already been stolen."

Nothing like working the refs for when the rubes finally start realizing they're next.

Here's Burchett and host Dan Ball, lying that the pause in foreign aid hasn't already done real damage and cost real lives in places like Sudan, Thailand and South Africa, while pretending there isn't any money in the treasury for Musk and the kids who are a huge national security risk he's hired to steal.

Ball started things off reciting the lies being pumped out by White House spokesliar Karoline Leavitt, and Donald Trump Jr., which was followed by a big heaping helping of trans-bashing, lies and projection by Burchett.

BALL: And that's the tip of the iceberg and you heard the rest of the crap in Columbia operas and musicals and a comic book for transgender. Tim, why would people be upset about this kind of wasteful spending on crap? I don't see anything about we're getting water to, I mean, I'm sure we are doing that, but he's not cutting like water to starving people in Darfur. He's cutting nonsense, Tim. Your thoughts. BURCHETT: If I don't get to go to Serbia and take in a transgender or a DEI opera, I'm probably not going back to Colombia. I don't know about you, Dan, but this is just, you know, this is the stuff we've been harping on, and this is the perfect timing, and you all are are are right in there. You're, we're right over the target. That's why they're sending out their hardcore liberals. Can you imagine defending this to your voters? People that are struggling to make ends meet right now, and then you're saying this is essential. And then you say, oh we're, you know, I wouldn't have survived in this horrible situation in my country. You know, this country has made you a United States congressman. It's a it's a pretty cool country and now we want to do is destroy it. And the things, you know, the things we ought to be promoting are capitalism, and and democracy around the world. That's what America is about. That's why we're that, you know, that that that shining example on the hill as, as Mr. Reagan so eloquently talked about. But look, the bottom line is, is that this is just a far left radical, and that is what controls the Democrat party right now. It's not your granddad's Democrat Party anymore. They're not out for the working man. They're they're mad because people are gonna have to go to work, and they're, they're not stealing all your money. And all they got is, "Oh, these billionaires are are stealing your money." Billionaires aren't stealing your daggum money. Your money's already been stolen. This money that we're spending now is your great grandchildren's money. BALL: Yep. BURCHETT: We're trying to get it back and to stop it, and that's exactly what this is about. BALLS: Thank you. Thank you.

Tell that to your voters after Musk gets in there and starts messing with people's Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.