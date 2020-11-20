Fox And Friends Gives Airtime To NJ Gym Owner: 'Masks Don't Work When You're Exercising'

Over 2000 people died of Covid yesterday.
Fox News (NASDAQ: FOXA) is responsible for how many Covid19 deaths?
This morning Fox and Friends hosted New Jersey's finest examples of Covid denialist BS artists: gym owners who are defying mask orders because masks don't work "when you're exercising."
Fox News has been pushing Covid "go to the gym!" denialism for months. Remember this from July?
Mitch McConnell is holding up stimulus checks to protect corporations like Fox News from any legal consequences for their actions.