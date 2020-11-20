Fox And Friends Gives Airtime To NJ Gym Owner: 'Masks Don't Work When You're Exercising'

Over 2000 people died of Covid yesterday.

Fox News (NASDAQ: FOXA) is responsible for how many Covid19 deaths?

This morning Fox and Friends hosted New Jersey's finest examples of Covid denialist BS artists: gym owners who are defying mask orders because masks don't work "when you're exercising."

2,000 Covid death yesterday. Meanwhile @foxandfriends is featuring gym owners proclaiming that wearing a mask in the gym is a "detriment to your health"



Stunningly stupid — 4evrNeverTrump (@4evrNeverTrump) November 20, 2020

Fox News has been pushing Covid "go to the gym!" denialism for months. Remember this from July?

Fox & Friends has said for a while now that it's safe for gyms to reopen. Today, Steve Doocy mentioned a medical chart saying that going to the gym is one of the riskiest things you can do. Nobody discussed it, and Fox went back to promoting gym reopens. https://t.co/yFz3NsOysB — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 9, 2020

never forget that fox & friends admitted for about 2 seconds that going to the gym during the pandemic is very risky -- then they never brought it up again, and kept demanding that gyms reopen https://t.co/AMXPITc2ps pic.twitter.com/qfr9nXYJmq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 22, 2020

Mitch McConnell is holding up stimulus checks to protect corporations like Fox News from any legal consequences for their actions.