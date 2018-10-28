Is It Time For A Boycott Of All Fox News Advertisers? Yes, We Think It Is.

Fox 'News' makes their money brainwashing their viewers and filling their minds with hateful views, conspiracy theories, racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic viewpoints. Their reign of terror has gone on for decades, unchecked.

It has reached a breaking point and we must act. Just watch the above clip from Laura Ingraham's show. It is vile, despicable and hateful. After days of venom aimed at the helpless and terrified people walking in the caravan to the southern border of the United States, Ingraham is now directly saying that these innocent people are unvaccinated (how do they know this?) and infested with diseases, like rabies and typhoid.

VILE.

Edward Luce, the US National Editor of the Financial Times, is calling for a boycott on Fox News.

THIS IS HUGE

The most effective thing Americans can do is boycott companies that advertise on Fox. They bankroll the poison that goes from the studio into Trump’s head. The second is vote. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) October 28, 2018

Here is a link of Fox News Top Advertisers (from the Fox website) with their Twitter handles

Keurig Green Mountain --> @Keurig

Ford --> @Ford

Lincoln --> @LincolnMotorCo

Pfizer --> @pfizer

Liberty Mutual --> @libertymutual

Bayer AG & Monsanto --> @Bayer @BayerUS

Honda --> @Honda

Acura --> @Acura

Ace Hardware --> @acehardware

Procter & Gamble -->@ProcterGamble @Bounty @MyCascade @Charmin @Crest @DawnDish @Febreze_Fresh @downy @Gillette @GilletteVenus @OlaySkin @OralB @Pantene @Swiffer @Tide @Luvs @Pampers

Allstate --> @Allstate

Esurance --> @Esurance

Capital One -->@capitalone

Go RVing --> @GoRVing

Glaxo Smith Kline --> @GSK

Subaru -->@subaru_usa

Fiat Chrysler (Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep) -->@FiatChrysler_NA – @alfa_romeo @AlfaRomeoUSA @Dodge @Jeep

Expedia -->@Expedia

Trivago --> @trivago

Lear Capital -->@LearCapital

Boehringer Ingelheim (Dulcolax, Jardiance, Zantac) -->@boehringerus @Boehringer

Tena --> @tena_us

Rakuten (Ebates) -->@RakutenToday @Ebates

Progressive --> @Progressive

Let your view be known. Tweet to these companies and ask them if they stand behind the hate, bigotry, lies and misinformation that makes up Fox News programming. Do they want their brands associated with the domestic terrorism we've seen this week? If they don't, encourage them to stop advertising on Fox /Trump Propaganda network. Otherwise, they shouldn't expect the rest of us who reject these hate, lies and normalization of violence to use their products.

It is time.