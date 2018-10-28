Is It Time For A Boycott Of All Fox News Advertisers? Yes, We Think It Is.
Fox 'News' makes their money brainwashing their viewers and filling their minds with hateful views, conspiracy theories, racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic viewpoints. Their reign of terror has gone on for decades, unchecked.
It has reached a breaking point and we must act. Just watch the above clip from Laura Ingraham's show. It is vile, despicable and hateful. After days of venom aimed at the helpless and terrified people walking in the caravan to the southern border of the United States, Ingraham is now directly saying that these innocent people are unvaccinated (how do they know this?) and infested with diseases, like rabies and typhoid.
VILE.
Edward Luce, the US National Editor of the Financial Times, is calling for a boycott on Fox News.
Here is a link of Fox News Top Advertisers (from the Fox website) with their Twitter handles
Keurig Green Mountain --> @Keurig
Ford --> @Ford
Lincoln --> @LincolnMotorCo
Pfizer --> @pfizer
Liberty Mutual --> @libertymutual
Bayer AG & Monsanto --> @Bayer @BayerUS
Honda --> @Honda
Acura --> @Acura
Ace Hardware --> @acehardware
Procter & Gamble -->@ProcterGamble @Bounty @MyCascade @Charmin @Crest @DawnDish @Febreze_Fresh @downy @Gillette @GilletteVenus @OlaySkin @OralB @Pantene @Swiffer @Tide @Luvs @Pampers
Allstate --> @Allstate
Esurance --> @Esurance
Capital One -->@capitalone
Go RVing --> @GoRVing
Glaxo Smith Kline --> @GSK
Subaru -->@subaru_usa
Fiat Chrysler (Alfa Romeo, Dodge, Jeep) -->@FiatChrysler_NA – @alfa_romeo @AlfaRomeoUSA @Dodge @Jeep
Expedia -->@Expedia
Trivago --> @trivago
Lear Capital -->@LearCapital
Boehringer Ingelheim (Dulcolax, Jardiance, Zantac) -->@boehringerus @Boehringer
Tena --> @tena_us
Rakuten (Ebates) -->@RakutenToday @Ebates
Progressive --> @Progressive
Let your view be known. Tweet to these companies and ask them if they stand behind the hate, bigotry, lies and misinformation that makes up Fox News programming. Do they want their brands associated with the domestic terrorism we've seen this week? If they don't, encourage them to stop advertising on Fox /Trump Propaganda network. Otherwise, they shouldn't expect the rest of us who reject these hate, lies and normalization of violence to use their products.
It is time.
