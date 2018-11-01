Five Days After Pittsburgh Shooting, Trump Blames Soros For Caravan

Good morning! It's time for another anti-Semitic dog whistle from the man who helped inspire the slaughter of 11 people in Pittsburgh last Saturday.

Mika talks with Axios reporter Jim VandeHei about his interview last night with Trump.

"He can make the words up as he goes along. And that gives him a sense of comfort," she said.

"He doesn't need to know anything. He knows he can push a lie and try and speak extemporaneously in a dramatic way and push things that tap into people. Here he is, actually continuing the Soros caravan conspiracy lie. take a look."

TRUMP: I wouldn't be surprised, yeah. I wouldn't be surprised. REPORTER: George Soros? TRUMP: I don't know, but I wouldn't be surprised. A lot of people say yes.

"So I was struck by -- in your interview, Jim, with Trump, that he got very relaxed. And you're saying, like with, 'this is terrible. You're ramping people up,' and he was sort of like, 'come on, you know, like I wouldn't be here if I didn't do stuff like this, you understand. This is all part of the game,' " John Podhoretz said.

"It's as though he was trying to convince you not to take it seriously."

"You've got to watch his body language. It's almost like he relaxes," VandeHei said.

"It's almost like you become on par with him and he just wants to have a conversation that, to him, is totally on the level. Like he -- yeah, it's like, of course I have to do this. Like, 'look what the press is doing to me. Look at how my crowds respond to me.' I think at one point he's like, 'they like me better when I do this.' People are like, you've got to cut this off. You've got to.stop the rhetoric. He's like, 'No, I'm winning.' "